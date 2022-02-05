Keith Thurman defeats Mario Barrios via unanimous decision

Boxing
After spending more than two years away from the ring, Keith Thurman made his long-anticipated return against former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios in the main event of Saturday's FOX pay-per-view card.

Heading into Saturday, both Thurman and Barrios were looking to bounce back from losses in their previous bouts. Barrios was looking for redemption after being knocked out by Gervonta Davis in his previous fight, while Thurman was looking to prove he is still one of the elite welterweight fighters in the sport.

When it was all said and done, it was Thurman who was standing on top.

The former unified welterweight champion defeated Barrios via unanimous decision on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The victory marked Thurman's first win since back on Jan. 26, 2019, exactly 1,106 days ago. 

"I still felt a little bit of ring rust in there, but it was amazing," Thurman said following his victory. "I'm just happy to be back in the ring."

Thurman landed 181 punches, while Barrios connected on 105 of his punches, according to CompuBox.

When asked about what's next in his fighting career, Thurman didn't shy away from calling out any and all potential opponents.

"I want the champions, I want to be back on top," he shouted. "Whoever is willing to send Keith Thurman a contract, let's go baby. Let's go!"

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday night's welterweight fight:

