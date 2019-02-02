Tyler Seguin scores two goals in the Stars win vs. the Wild
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Minnesota Wild
- NHL
- Tyler Seguin
- West
- West
-
Tyler Seguin helps the Dallas Stars get the victory on Friday at home against the Minnesota Wild.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618