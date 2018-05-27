Ronald Acuña Jr. heads to disabled list with mild ACL sprain, left knee contusion

Rookie standout Ronald Acuña Jr. is headed for the 10-day disabled list after MRI tests revealed a mild ACL sprain and left knee contusion. Tests also diagnosed Acuña with a lower back contusion.

Acuña is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated at a later date, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old outfielder exited Sunday’s Braves-Red Sox game after awkwardly stumbling at the first-base bag legging out an infield single. Acuña, the top prospect in baseball entering the season, walked off the field under his own power but he was transported to a local hospital for further testing and boarded last night’s flight in a wheelchair.

Preston Tucker, the franchise’s Opening Day starter in left field, stepped into the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader — Atlanta’s first game without Acuña since his promotion on April 25.

Immediately following the game manager Brian Snitker said the injury reminded him of Bryce Harper’s 2017 injury. The Washington Nationals star outfielder missed six weeks with a bone bruise in his knee after suffering a similar fall at the first-base bag.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (amazingly) is able to walk off the field after a scary moment at first base.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/MinHTq8hR2 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 27, 2018

Acuña, who quickly ascended to the No. 2 spot in Atlanta’s lineup, is hitting .265/.326/.453 with five home runs in his debut campaign.

Among players with at least 100 plate appearances, Acuña is one of nine rookies hitting at least 10 percent above league this season.