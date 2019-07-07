The FOX Soccer crew reacts to the United States winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™

What a tournament! And what a win for the USWNT! Our FOX Soccer crew breaks down the impressive run by the United States, their 2-0 win in the final vs. the Netherlands, and the legacy of players such as Megan Rapinoe, who won both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at this Women's World Cup™.

