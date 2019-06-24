Megan Rapinoe: Fashion Icon
Video Details
Not only does the United States star serve up goals, but Megan Rapinoe also serves up iconic looks. Learn how she expresses herself through fashion in this exclusive interview with, Barneys NY and @girlssoccernet representative, Simon Doonan.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618