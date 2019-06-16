The United States might be making a mistake with a heavy rotation vs. Chile
How many changes will the USWNT make versus Chile at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™? Former World Cup champion Heather O'Reilly believes there will be a heavy rotation, but Alexi Lalas says that might be a mistake.
