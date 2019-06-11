‘I love an angry Carli Lloyd’: Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc address Lloyd’s expressed disappointment in not starting

"The last time she was angry, if I recall, she scored a hat trick in the final." Carli Lloyd isn't exactly thrilled about coming off the bench for the United States Women's National Team in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc explain why they think that's actually a good thing.

