‘I love an angry Carli Lloyd’: Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc address Lloyd’s expressed disappointment in not starting
Video Details
"The last time she was angry, if I recall, she scored a hat trick in the final." Carli Lloyd isn't exactly thrilled about coming off the bench for the United States Women's National Team in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc explain why they think that's actually a good thing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618