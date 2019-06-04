2nd Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Abby Wambach’s last second goal

The most dramatic goal in WWC history. Abby Wambach heads home Megan Rapinoe's cross for a last-second extra time equalizer against Brazil, sending the quarterfinal into a penalty shootout, which the U.S. wins. It’s also the latest goal scored from kickoff in World Cup history.

