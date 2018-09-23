Zlatan converts from the spot to give Galaxy 1-0 lead
Video Details
Zlatan Ibrahimović nets one in to give the LA Galaxy the 1-0 lead against the Seattle Sounders.
[NO SPEECH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices