ANNOUNCER 1: --the corner. Good run from Goretzka. They've left it. They've left it for James. And James has opened the scoring, [INAUDIBLE], as they say down in Bavaria.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, and I'm sure that wasn't the match plan for Schalke, to concede yet another goal off a set piece. Set piece goals are so frustrating, especially for coaches. Because you can take it, especially against Bayern if you conceive of a well-worked goal, but this is a set piece that you can prepare for. And, it's a good delivery into a zone where there are a lot of Schalke bodies--