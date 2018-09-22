James gives Bayern Munich 1-0 lead vs. FC Schalke 04
James Rodriguez makes it 1-0 early in the match vs. FC Schalke 04.
ANNOUNCER 1: --the corner. Good run from Goretzka. They've left it. They've left it for James. And James has opened the scoring, [INAUDIBLE], as they say down in Bavaria.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, and I'm sure that wasn't the match plan for Schalke, to concede yet another goal off a set piece. Set piece goals are so frustrating, especially for coaches. Because you can take it, especially against Bayern if you conceive of a well-worked goal, but this is a set piece that you can prepare for. And, it's a good delivery into a zone where there are a lot of Schalke bodies--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices