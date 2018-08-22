Jovan Kirovski predicts Borussia Dortmund’s starting 11 | 2018-19 Bundesliga
Video Details
Jovan Kirovski shares his predictions for Borussia Dortmund’s starting 11 and how Christian Pulisic fits in.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices