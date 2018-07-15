Hugo Lloris’ howler gives one back to Croatia to narrow the lead to 4-2
What a goal ... sort of. Lloris howler for France narrowed the lead to 4-2 as Croatia tries to complete the comeback in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final. Sponsored by adidas.
ANNOUNCER 1: Lloris! Mandzukic's put it in!
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh! What's he doing?
ANNOUNCER 1: Hold everything. Hold everything. 22 minutes, and all of a sudden, Croatia back within two goals. And we'll eat all of our words.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh my. Hugo Lloris, have you opened the door?
Well, Mandzukic is a striker. We talked about his work rate throughout this game. He doesn't give up on this play.
But it's just so nonchalant from Lloris. His first touch isn't a good one, because it takes him directly in front of a play. It cuts all of his angle. He has no options on. Tries to get a little cheeky there. And Mandzukic just pokes that one home. 4-2, game on.
