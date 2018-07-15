ANNOUNCER 1: Lloris! Mandzukic's put it in!

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh! What's he doing?

ANNOUNCER 1: Hold everything. Hold everything. 22 minutes, and all of a sudden, Croatia back within two goals. And we'll eat all of our words.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh my. Hugo Lloris, have you opened the door?

Well, Mandzukic is a striker. We talked about his work rate throughout this game. He doesn't give up on this play.

But it's just so nonchalant from Lloris. His first touch isn't a good one, because it takes him directly in front of a play. It cuts all of his angle. He has no options on. Tries to get a little cheeky there. And Mandzukic just pokes that one home. 4-2, game on.