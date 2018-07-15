Paul Pogba buries a rocket off a deflection as France pours it on vs. Croatia
Video Details
What a goal! Paul Pogba stays with the ball to put home a gorgeous rocket against Croatia and double France's lead at 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup™ Final. Sponsored by adidas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices