Alexander Ovechkin's Russian Language Lesson | FIFA World Cup 2018™

Alexander Ovechkin teaches you Russian.

REPORTER: Three Russian words you want to teach the American people. . Russia words.

- Russian. Lyublyu, it's love.

[SPEAKING RUSSIAN]

Schast'ye, happiness. And druzhba, friendship.

REPORTER: So now they have their homework.

- Yes.

- Thank you so much for that interview, and again congratulations.

