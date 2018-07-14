Alexander Ovechkin’s Russian Language Lesson | FIFA World Cup 2018™
Video Details
Alexander Ovechkin teaches you Russian.
REPORTER: Three Russian words you want to teach the American people. . Russia words.
- Russian. Lyublyu, it's love.
[SPEAKING RUSSIAN]
Schast'ye, happiness. And druzhba, friendship.
REPORTER: So now they have their homework.
- Yes.
- Thank you so much for that interview, and again congratulations.
