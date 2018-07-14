FOX Sports’ Save of the Day: Toby Alderweireld denies England’s equalizer | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Toby Alderweireld denies Eric Dier's equalizer for England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ third place match.
COMMENTATOR 1: Nice couple of moves there. Dier, give and go. Dier's in. A chance. Dier!
COMMENTATOR 2: Oh, what a play.
COMMENTATOR 1: Clear. Cleared off the line. Save of the game by Alderweireld.
COMMENTATOR 2: What a great play all around here. And Eric Dier, a good combination at the top of the box. This is all great stuff.
And that's his only opportunity to get it on goal. It's a little chip, a little dink over Courtois. We've seen that reaction before, hands on the head when you miss one.
