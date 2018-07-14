- All right. Ahead of the final between France and Croatia, I am jumping on the Luka Modric wagon. Why? Because this dude is a double-threat. Not only is he one of the most creative and attacking and powerful type of players in that offensive zone-- and he controls the rhythm-- but he also has an engine that will not quit. This man just runs and runs and runs.

And he doesn't just run to run. He runs with purpose. He runs at the proper time, and he runs with efficiency. So you can have all the numbers in terms of how far he's run. But it's where he's run that's the most important. And then when he gets where he needs to be, he plays that beautiful pass, either scoring or putting somebody else through.

This is the key for Croatia. You shut him down and you got a real good chance of shutting Croatia down. But there's not a lot of teams, yet, that have found a way to shut down Luka Modric.