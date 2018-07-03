COMMENTATOR 1: Here how is Harry Kane. Deep breath. England take the lead. Kane on target once more.

COMMENTATOR 2: And he continues to deliver. First, he earns it. He's the one that's trying to drift into that back post. Sánchez topples him over. Then he sends Ospina the wrong way.

Straight down the heart. Captain Kane again. The pressure when players are trying to get in your head.

And to stay focused, to put that ball down, step up for your country when penalties have been an issue for England. They have not been for this man. Not in this tournament.