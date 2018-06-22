Alexi Lalas on Neymar: ‘It seemed to fuel him, to have this battle’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Alexi Lalas, Clarence Seedorf, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss Brazil's 2-0 win over Costa Rica, Neymar Jr.'s role within the team, and his emotions after his goal helped secure their first win this tournament.
