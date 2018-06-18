ANNOUNCER 1: Ashley Young. And oh, it so nearly went in. It did from Kane! His first goal of the major tournaments. England have liftoff at the World Cup. And you've got to say, based on the early exchanges, it had been coming.

ANNOUNCER 2: It was waves and waves of pressure. Then here in the set piece, that is a fine ball darted out. You've got those big tall bodies, the initial contact is made by Stones. And then Kane with the follow-up. You got the first runner, the second, Stones rises up. It's a good first save by Hassen, but then he just parries it right down to the path of the wrong man, Harry Kane. He's making that run at that back post. Slots it in.