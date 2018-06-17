Serbia takes a 1-0 lead on a fantastic goal vs. Costa Rica
Video Details
WHAT. A. GOAL!
ANNOUNCER: Shiver of excitement as Kolarov lines up the free kick and that is beautiful.
[CHEERING]
Breathtaking stride by Aleksander Kolarov to give Serbia the sizzle in the first match of the World Cup in 2018.
