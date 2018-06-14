Jump on the Wagen: Alexi Lalas raves about Russia’s opening match
A 5-0 win will do that. Sponsored by Volkswagen.
[SOUND EFFECTS] - "Jump on the Wagen" is presented by Volkswagen. We're back out here on the porch now. Alexi, whose wagon are you jumping on? Are you doing it?
- Who do you think?
- Are you a bandwagon guy?
- Russia. Russia, baby. Come on. I'm jumping on that wagon. They banked five goals in the opener. This place is going crazy. Party tonight in Moscow.
- Are we invited to this party?
- Ah, maybe.
- I'd join. I'd join.
- We got a lot of TV still to do later today.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices