Zidane is sent off in the middle of extra time of the World Cup final for headbutting Italy's Marco Matterazzi in the chest. Zidane loses his cool and retaliates after Matterazzi allegedly insults his mother (Ten years later, Matterazzi revealed it was actually about Zizou's sister). Italy go on to win on PKs, while it turns out to be Zidane's final act as a player before retirement, the most stunning and strangest ending to a glorious career.