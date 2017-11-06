Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ROB STONE: Western Conference championship is set. What did you learn about this four seed Houston, tonight, coming to Portland and getting a rare road win this season?

ALEXI LALAS: I think they know exactly who they are. I think they know exactly how they want to play. I think that was a very mature, professional, and pragmatic type of approach, in the way that they wasted time and the way that they picked and choose their moments. And then they got the individual skill. And I think that there is that sort of, underdog mentality. They feel like nobody likes us, nobody cares about us. They yell at us and we don't play well at home, all that kind of stuff. They don't care. They don't care. They believe in themselves and that's the most important thing.

ROB STONE: And what's interesting is, a long layoff right now due to the international break. You know, clearly a guy like DaMarcus Beasley could use that time to get healthy. But, now they know that it is Seattle, and all that is Seattle and what comes with Seattle. A team that just seems to, year after year, peak at the right time. Your early thoughts on how these two match up?

ALEXI LALAS: It's going to be very interesting, you know? And I think, when you look at Seattle and what they can do in the individual talent that they have, I think that they have to look at Houston as a beatable team. But, I think they also have to be very wary about the way that Wilmer Cabrera has set this team up to understand what they can do, especially on that counter and on set pieces. It's not anything necessarily that's flashy or sexy, but it is incredibly efficient. And they believe in themselves. I think Seattle has to feel confident that they can certainly go through against a team like Houston. But they just have to make sure that they don't open themselves up.

ROB STONE: Tuesday, November 21, the Western Conference championship fires up on FS1 Houston, hosting leg 1 as they take on Seattle.

[THEME MUSIC]