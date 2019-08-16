Vancouver takes on DC United in non-conference play

DC United (10-7-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-12-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host DC United in non-conference play.

The Whitecaps are 3-5-4 in home games. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

DC United is 4-4-4 in road games. DC United is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Wayne Rooney leads DC United with six assists. Lucas Rodriguez has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.3 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

DC United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Doneil Henry (injured), Hwang In-beom (injured), Lass Bangoura (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Junior Moreno, Chris Durkin (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).