The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Wolverhampton has completed the permanent signing of defender Jonny Otto from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old Otto has made 22 appearances on loan in the first half of the season for Wolves. Now a permanent deal has been signed at the Premier League club until 2023 with Britain’s Press Association saying a club-record 18 million pounds ($24 million) was paid to Atletico.