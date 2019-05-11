New York City FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Héber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s saved attempt. The Galaxy’s Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.

RED BULLS 3, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sean Nealis and Brian White scored in the second half in New York’s victory over FC Dallas.

The Red Bulls (4-5-2) took a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute when Nealis redirected Michael Murillo’s blast with a header into the far corner.

FC Dallas (5-4-2) pushed forward in the final 20 minutes, and New York goalkeeper Ryan Meara made a diving save of Zdenek Ondrasek’s left-footed shot in the 71st minute.

White capped the scoring in the 85th minute, settling Omir Fernandez’s short pass and slotting it past goalkeeper Jesse González.

Cristian Cásseres Jr. gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 12th minute with a strike from the middle of the penalty arc.

Jesús Ferreira headed home Jacori Hayes‘ cross in the second minute of first-half stoppage time for FC Dallas.

FC CINCINNATI 2, IMPACT 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Allan Cruz and Fatai Alashe scored to help expansion FC Cincinnati beat Montreal and end a five-game losing streak in interim coach Yoann Damet’s debut.

Cruz broke FC Cincinnati’s 528-minute scoreless drought when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Darren Mattocks sent in a cross from the left and Cruz converted off the underside of the crossbar. The scoreless stretch was the sixth-longest in MLS history.

Alashe made it 2-0 for FC Cincinnati (3-7-2) in the 62nd minute, tucking it home from the top of the 18-yard box to finish a counterattack. Orji Okwonkwo scored in the 75th minute for the Impact (6-5-2).

The 29-year-old Damet took over after Alan Koch was fired Tuesday.

UNION 2, TORONTO FC 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and Philadelphia beat Toronto FC.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.

The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga’s own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo’s free kick in the 51st.