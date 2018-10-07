ANNOUNCER 1: --into the middle of the ice. And a nice pass off the boards. Here's Comtois. Partial break. He scores! The defenseman got an angle on him and didn't give him much. But the rookie has his second in as many NHL games.

ANNOUNCER 2: And both goals five-hole on partial breakaways for Max Comtois. Connauton had an angle on him, and I thought he was going to take away enough. But Fowler with the area pass off the board sets this up.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, a little bit of a block. Play comes up the boards. And there's Fowler. A little bank pass to Comtois. Did a good job of staying onside, John, to collect that pass. And a powerful sequence of strides creates a little bit of space. And he just rips it right through the five-hole.