ANNOUNCER 1: 1-2. In the air to right field for Jankowski. That is hit pretty well. Back towards the wall, and it is going to be gone. A home run for Travis Jankowski. Solo shot, his fourth of the year, and the Padres lead it 3-0.

[CROWD CHEERS]

Out to right field. Travis Jankowski gives the Padres a 3-0 lead. That is a huge home run for Travis, only his fourth of the year. A little bit more padding. The foot is down, the hands through the zone. Explosion-- see, read, explode. We got launch angle. We got 3-0 Friar.

[CHEERING]