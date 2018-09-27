WATCH: Travis Jankowski leads Padres to 3-2 victory over Giants
ANNOUNCER 1: 1-2. In the air to right field for Jankowski. That is hit pretty well. Back towards the wall, and it is going to be gone. A home run for Travis Jankowski. Solo shot, his fourth of the year, and the Padres lead it 3-0.
[CROWD CHEERS]
Out to right field. Travis Jankowski gives the Padres a 3-0 lead. That is a huge home run for Travis, only his fourth of the year. A little bit more padding. The foot is down, the hands through the zone. Explosion-- see, read, explode. We got launch angle. We got 3-0 Friar.
[CHEERING]
