- --these last couple of years. Padres have done so as well. This one is just an absolute missile shot out to left. And you can add to the total. Machado, who homered twice against the Padres here last month, has done it again in this series. And the Dodgers have a 1-0 lead.

Bit toasty today. And Kemp hits it high and deep. That's going to be a birthday bash. And the Dodger have their second home run of the inning. 2-0 Los Angeles.

21st of the season for Matt Kemp. His 203rd in a Dodger uniform.

Hard hit, deep left field. This one is going to go. Another home run. This time, a 2-run shot by Austin Barnes. Only his third of the season. And for the second consecutive game, the Dodger have left the building three times. 4-0 LA.