Is college football a better product than the NFL?
College football has been exciting this year, has it surpassed the NFL?
- ACC
- AFC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- NFC
- NFL
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Penn State Nittany Lions
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
XTRA Point: Ducks legends Selanne, Kariya enshrined in Hockey HOF
2 hours ago
Philip Rivers' consecutive starts streak is in jeopardy with possible concussion
5 hours ago
Panthers humiliate Dolphins Monday night, are they legit contenders?
6 hours ago
Are Cam Newton's on-field theatrics too much?
6 hours ago
Drew Brees on the Saints' dominant 7-game win streak
6 hours ago
The Ducks and FOX Sports provided 30 military members with tickets on Military Appreciation Night
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED