Hand makes spring debut as Padres fall to DBacks

Raffy Lopez homered, Freddy Galvis hit an RBI single, and Brad Hand made his first appearance of the spring during Monday night’s 10-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Galvis, who went 2-3 with an RBI single, was one of two Padres who had multi-hit games. Wil Myers, who DH’d, also singled twice in three at bats.

Backup catcher candidate Raffy Lopez drove in the other two runs on a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

On the mound, Dinelson Lamet made his second start of the spring for the Padres, who fell to 6-5 in Cactus League play. The 25-year-old right hander gave up one run on two hits over three innings. He also walked two and struck out two.

Fresh off a 3-year, $19.75 million extension that he signed in the offseason, All-Star southpaw Brad Hand threw his first Cactus League inning of the year. He allowed one run (a leadoff home run to Socrates Brito) and struck out two.

OF Reymond Fuentes went 2-4 with an RBI triple for Arizona, who won their fifth contest of the spring. DBacks pitchers struck out 13 Padres on the night.

The Padres will head to Surprise Stadium tomorrow to face the Royals at 5:05 p.m. PT. Rotation hopeful Luis Perdomo will start for San Diego.

The game will be available to live stream on FoxSportsGO. A replay of the game will be shown on Fox Sports San Diego at 11 p.m. PT.