MIAMI— With two outs in the 7th inning, Miguel Rojas hit a ground-ball single up the middle to end Clayton Richard‘s bid at history. Richard went 6 2/3 innings without giving up a base hit.

JT Riddle followed with a single of his own to drive in the first run of the game for the Marlins.

San Diego currently leads 3-1 headed to the top of the 8th.