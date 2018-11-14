Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL has moved the Los Angeles Rams‘ Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.

The league announced the extraordinary decision Tuesday, six days before one of the most-anticipated regular-season games of the year.

In a news release, the league says it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City’s historic stadium “does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday.”

Recent rains and several big events at Azteca combined to damage the field.

The Rams (9-1) will host the Chiefs (9-1) at the Coliseum instead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell won’t play in 2018.

The star running back declined to sign his one-year $14.4 million franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday’s deadline, making him ineligible to suit up for the AFC North-leading Steelers or anyone else this season.

The unusual decision to sit out won’t prevent Bell from becoming a free agent next spring, when the three-time Pro Bowler hopes to cash in with a contract that would make him the highest-paid back in the NFL.

ABERDEEN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a former NFL player threatened someone with a sword during an argument at a youth sports event.

John “Charlie” Rogers Jr. turned himself in to Aberdeen police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses. The Asbury Park Press reports that Rogers was released.

Police say the incident happened at an Oct. 5 meeting for a youth basketball travel team at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School. Investigators say 42-year-old Rogers threatened someone with the sword.

The 42-year-old was a standout at Matawan Regional High School and attended Georgia Tech. He played five years in the NFL.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland’s Bob Melvin was voted Manager of the Year for the third time, winning the American League honor after leading the Athletics to the playoffs despite the lowest opening-day payroll in the major leagues.

Atlanta’s Brian Snitker won the National League award for leading the Braves to a surprising first-place finish.

Melvin received 18 first-place votes, 19 seconds and one third for 121 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in balloting announced Tuesday. He is the eighth manager to win three or more times and is one shy of the record shared by Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Melvin won with Oakland in 2012 and took the NL honor with Arizona in 2007.

Boston’s Alex Cora was second with seven firsts and 79 points.

Snitker received 17 firsts, nine seconds and one third for 116 points, the only manager picked on every NL ballot.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell was second with 11 firsts and for 99 points. Colorado’s Bud Black was third with 41 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer became the fifth Division I women’s basketball coach to win 1,000 games when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44 on Tuesday night.

Stringer joined Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the 1,000-victory club. Division II coach Barbara Stevens also has won over 1,000 games. The 70-year-old Stringer is the first African-American coach to reach that milestone.

The Hall of Famer got her career started at Cheney State in 1971 before moving on to Iowa and finally Rutgers in 1995. Many of her former players from the three schools she led to Final Fours were on hand to witness the milestone victory.

HOCKEY

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has had his 20-game suspension reduced to 14 by a neutral arbitrator and is eligible to play immediately.

Wilson has already served 16 games of his suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist in each team’s preseason finale.

The ruling by Shyam Das allows Wilson to return to the lineup Tuesday night at Minnesota, and the 24-year-old will recoup $378,049 of the $1.26 million he initially forfeited as part of the suspension.

The 20-game ban handed down by the NHL’s department of player safety came after Wilson was suspended three previous times in 13 months.

OLYMPICS

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary’s bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was rebuffed on Tuesday when local voters said “no” in a nonbinding referendum.

Unofficial results showed that 56 percent voted against bidding for the Olympics. Results showed that out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 cast ballots and 171,750 of those voted against the Olympic bid.

The city council is expected to address the results on Monday, but there is little doubt the bid seems dead. The council has already shown skepticism, with eight of 15 members voting on Oct. 31 to scuttle the public vote. Ten votes were required for the vote not to be held.

The defeat is a huge blow to the International Olympic Committee, which has only two candidates officially declared: Stockholm, Sweden, and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League hired broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage as chief executive on Tuesday, making her the most powerful female executive in global sports.

Dinnage will leave her role as global president of Discovery’s Animal Planet brand early next year to succeed Richard Scudamore running the world’s richest soccer competition.

Scudamore was CEO from 1999 to 2014 when he was promoted to executive chairman. The new structure will see the league have a separate CEO and non-executive chairman again, but the latter position has yet to be filled

ATLANTA (AP) — Gerardo “Tata” Martino was voted coach of the year in Major League Soccer on Tuesday in his last season with Atlanta United.

Martino guided Atlanta through another record-breaking season. Backed by record crowds, Atlanta United won a playoff series for the first time by beating New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Atlanta will play the New York Red Bulls in the first leg of the conference final Nov. 25.

Martino, the former Barcelona and Argentina national coach, is leaving Atlanta after the playoffs. He reportedly is headed to Mexico’s national team.

Martino received 32.7 percent of the votes by MLS team officials, players and media. Bob Bradley of Los Angeles FC was second at 22.34 percent.

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has given coach Santiago Solari a permanent contract until June 2021.

Solari was appointed as the interim coach two weeks ago to replace the fired Julen Lopetegui and has led the team to four straight victories, putting it back on track in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

The 42-year-old Solari is a former Argentina international who played for Real Madrid between 2000 and 2005. He had previously coached Madrid’s “B” team.

LONDON (AP) — Former England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has retired from soccer.

The 37-year-old Cole completed his career with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League, scoring 104 goals in 716 professional appearances for seven teams.

After impressing at West Ham, Cole made his England debut at 19 and went on to earn 56 caps and appear at three World Cups. Cole was part of England’s so-called Golden Generation, playing alongside David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Myrtle Beach Bowl is coming to South Carolina’s Grand Strand resort area in 2020, and will be shared by Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt.

The conferences and ESPN Events announced the new Myrtle Beach Bowl on Tuesday. The network will own, operate and televise the game.

The three conferences will participate in the game four times each between from 2020-25. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina, located about 10 miles west of the beach and golf resort. Coastal Carolina is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has decided Music City is the place to keep its basketball tournament for years to come, extending its deal with an option that could keep the event in Nashville through 2035.

The league announced the agreement Tuesday to play the tournament in Nashville through 2030 with an option for a five-year extension. The only exception is 2022, when the SEC women’s tournament will be played in Nashville and the men’s tournament is in Tampa.

AUTO RACING

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota has died in a swimming accident off the Florida coast. Jed Copham was 46.

Raceway officials say Copham had been swimming from his parents’ boat on Sunday near Fort Myers when he went missing. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities recovered his body near a boat ramp Monday morning.

His death remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says there “appears to be no criminal aspect” to the inquiry.

Copham had owned the raceway near Brainerd in central Minnesota since 2006.