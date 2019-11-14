Latest: Lawyer threatens lawsuit after student death report

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on an independent investigation into the heatstroke death of a 19-year-old football player after training at a Kansas community college (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Attorneys for the family of a 19-year-old football player who died of heatstroke after conditioning practice at a Kansas community college says they plan to sue the school, unless it wants to discuss a settlement.

Kansas attorney Chris Dove spoke Thursday after the college released a scathing independent report on Garden City Community College’s conduct the day Braeden Bradforth died. Dove calls it a damning investigation.

He says it would be in the best interests of the teen’s mother’s mental and psychological state to not drag it out much longer.

Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman, was found unconscious outside his dormitory after practice on Aug. 1, 2018. The New Jersey native died that night at a hospital.

The mother’s attorney in New Jersey, Jill Greene, says the report is their ammunition.