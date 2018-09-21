WATCH: Scooter Gennett launches upper deck HR
Video Details
With one easy swing, Scooter Gennett hits his 23rd HR of the season into the upper deck in Miami
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices