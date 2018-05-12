WATCH: Eddie Rosario hits 2 more homers for Twins
Eddie Rosario homered twice to help the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
ANNOUNCER 1: And a deep drive to right. And Rosario absolutely clobbers one for a home run. And it's 4 to 2. A drive to right field. Calhoun is back.
ANNOUNCER 2: Wow.
ANNOUNCER 1: And another home run for Rosario. With the new ground rules here, Rosario has cranked out a home run over the yellow line, and it's 4 to 3.
