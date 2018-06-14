Miguel Sano is headed all the way back to Single-A.

The Minnesota Twins optioned the 25-year-old slugger to Fort Myers on Thursday. Sano hasn’t played for Fort Myers since 2013, and has been a full-time major-leaguer since 2015.

However, he has struggled mightily at the plate this season. Sano has just six hits this month and a slash line of .203/.270/.405 with a .675 OPS in 37 games. He returned from a hamstring injury late last month.

Manager Paul Molitor discussed the move following the Twins’ 3-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, explaining that the Twins’ coaching staff in Fort Myers is well-equipped to help Sano work through his current struggles.

The Twins also optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester. Cave made his major-league debut in May, and impressed in his most recent call-up, racking up three hits, three RBI and two runs scored in just his fifth big-league game. Minnesota is also expected to reinstate veteran first baseman Joe Mauer ahead of their series with the Cleveland Indians this weekend.