Where to stream Wild in NHL Prospect Tournament

The Minnesota Wild’s future will be front and center in Traverse City, Mich., this weekend.

A squad of Wild prospects will compete in the 2018 NHL Prospect Tournament from Sept. 7-11. The Wild will play in the Ted Lindsay division alongside the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

The Wild’s roster includes: Defensemen Louie Belpedio (3rd round, 2014), Gustav Bouramman (seventh round, 2015), Jacob Golden (fifth round, 2017) and Brennan Menell (free agent, 2017), forwards Shawn Boudrias (sixth round, 2018), Connor Dewar (third round, 2018), Damien Giroux (fifth round, 2018), Jordan Greenway (second round, 2015), Alexander Khovanov (third round, 2018), Ivan Lodnia (third round, 2017), Mason Shaw (fourth round, 2017) and Dmitry Sokolov (seventh round, 2016), as well as goaltenders Dereck Baribeau (undrafted, 2017) and Kaapo Kahkonen (fourth round, 2014).

Stream the entire tournament live on FOX Sports GO using the links below:

Friday, Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.: St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes

4 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m.: Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers

7:30 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

Saturday, Sept. 8

3 p.m.: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

3:30 p.m.: St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

6:30 p.m.: New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild

7 p.m.: Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings

Monday, Sept. 10

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

4 p.m.: New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings

7 p.m.: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

7:30 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

Tuesday, Sept. 11

3 p.m.: 7th-place game

3:30 p.m.: 5th-place game

6:30 p.m.: 3rd-place game

7 p.m.: Championship game