2023-24 NHL odds: Every team's Stanley Cup title futures

The Vegas Golden Knights completed one of the fastest journeys to the championship in North America's "Big Four" sports, claiming the NHL's Stanley Cup in their sixth season.

As players and members of the Golden Knights organization look forward to passing around Lord Stanley's chalice in the offseason, it's never too early to look ahead at the odds to win it all for the 2023-24 season.

Can Vegas become the first NHL team to repeat as champion since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-21?

Or will the Colorado Avalanche recover from their surprising first-round ouster to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons?

And don't forget about the Boston Bruins, who cruised to the President's Trophy (most points in regular season) by setting NHL records for most wins (65) and points (135) in the regular season.

Boston also made an early exit, losing in the first round to the upstart Florida Panthers, who kept surprising teams in the playoffs until they ran into the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche were the preseason favorites to win it all (+425). But after captain Gabriel Landeskog missed the season with a knee injury, the Avalanche were ousted in the first round by the Seattle Kraken, a second-year expansion team. Landeskog is expected to also miss the upcoming season after knee cartilage transplant surgery.

The Golden Knights? They had the eighth-best odds at +1600, so smart bettors who jumped on the Vegas bandwagon before the season are probably still counting their winnings.

Let's dive into the early title odds for the upcoming NHL season:



EARLY 2023-24 NHL TITLE ODDS*

Colorado Avalanche +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Edmonton Oilers +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

New Jersey Devils +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Boston Bruins +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Vegas Golden Knights +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Carolina Hurricanes +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Tampa Bay Lightning +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

New York Rangers +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dallas Stars +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Florida Panthers +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Kings +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Minnesota Wild +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Calgary Flames +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Winnipeg Jets +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Pittsburgh Penguins +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ottawa Senators +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Buffalo Sabres +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New York Islanders +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Nashville Predators +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Detroit Red Wings +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Vancouver Canucks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

St. Louis Blues +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Washington Capitals +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Seattle Kraken +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Chicago Blackhawks +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Philadelphia Flyers +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Montreal Canadiens +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Columbus Blue Jackets +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Arizona Coyotes +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

San Jose Sharks +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Anaheim Ducks +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)



* Odds as of 6/14/2023

So who are you throwing some money on to win it all? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on the shifting odds in the NHL.

