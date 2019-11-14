Sabres face the Hurricanes on 5-game slide

Carolina Hurricanes (10-7-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-6-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo aims to stop its five-game skid when the Sabres play Carolina.

Article continues below ...

The Sabres are 5-5-1 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has allowed 11 power-play goals, killing 77.1% of opponent chances.

The Hurricanes are 7-5-1 in conference matchups. Carolina ranks eighth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 11 assists and has recorded 19 points this season. Sam Reinhart has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 19 points, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists. Jaccob Slavin has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Vladimir Sobotka: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Erik Haula: day to day (lower-body).