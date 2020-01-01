New York hosts New Jersey after Cizikas’ 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (14-19-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (25-10-3, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit New York after Casey Cizikas scored two goals in the Islanders’ 4-3 victory over the Capitals.

The Islanders are 7-3-1 against Metropolitan Division teams. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.6 shots per game.

The Devils are 3-5-1 in division games. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 16 goals, adding 18 assists and totaling 34 points. Jordan Eberle has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Blake Coleman leads the Devils with a plus-four in 39 games played this season. Kyle Palmieri has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (wrist).

Devils: None listed.