Nashville plays Detroit in non-conference showdown

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators (1-0-0, first in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Detroit face off in a non-conference matchup.

Article continues below ...

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 25-14-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Predators scored 236 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 15-21-5 on the road. The Red Wings averaged 2.7 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (undisclosed).