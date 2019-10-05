Montreal plays Toronto for division battle

Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes Toronto and Montreal take the ice.

Toronto finished 46-28-8 overall and 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.5 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

Montreal went 44-30-8 overall and 15-8-5 in Atlantic Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens averaged 3.0 goals on 34.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.