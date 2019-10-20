Minnesota Wild host the Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (4-2-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-6-0, seventh in the Central Division)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens travel to take on the Minnesota Wild.
Minnesota finished 37-36-9 overall with a 16-18-7 record at home a season ago. The Wild scored 49 power play goals with a 20.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
Montreal went 44-30-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-18-4 on the road. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals on 234 power play opportunities last season.
In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Montreal won 4-0.
Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).
Canadiens Injuries: Joel Armia: day to day (lower body).