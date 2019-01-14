Foligno, Bobrovsky lead Blue Jackets past Rangers 7-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky returned from a team suspension and stopped 22 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late surge and defeated the New York Rangers 7-5 Sunday night.

Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, Ryan Murray had two assists and nine other players picked up points in the offensive explosion for Columbus. But, two goals by the Rangers late in the third period turned it into a closer game.

The Blue Jackets have won four of the last five, despite being terrible on the power play. They managed the wild victory over the Rangers despite coming up empty on five power plays.

Mats Zuccarello had two goals, and Ryan Stome, Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev, spelling starter Henrik Lungqvist on the second night of a back-to-back, had 33 saves. New York has lost six of its last seven games.

Anthony Duclair, Lukas Sedlak and David Savard also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Bobrovsky — who had been benched for Thursday’s game for violating a team policy and didn’t play in Saturday’s overtime win over Washington — wasn’t terrific, but held off the Rangers after they pulled the goalie for a sixth skater late in the game.

ISLANDERS 5, LIGHTNING 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck each had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots, and New York beat league-leading Tampa Bay.

Brock Nelson, rookie Devon Toews and Josh Bailey also scored as New York had three goals in the opening five minutes and went on to get their 11th win in 14 games. Matt Martin had two assists to give each player on the Islanders‘ fourth line two points.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves for Tampa Bay, which was 18-1-1 in its previous 20. The Lightning — the NHL leaders in wins (35), points (72) and road wins (16) — lost in regulation for just the ninth time this season, but second in the last five games.

JETS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little scored at 4:49 of overtime as Winnipeg beat Anaheim and extended the Ducks‘ losing streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Ben Chiarot also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves to help the Jets improve to 5-2-0 in their last seven games. They have won four straight at home.

Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano scored and John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks. They are 0-7-4 during the skid.

HURRICANES 6, PREDATORS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to lead Carolina past Nashville.

Justin Williams, Saku Maenalanen and Lucas Wallmark also scored for Carolina, which won for the seventh time in eight games and earned its fifth consecutive victory at home. Micheal Ferland had two assists.

Nashville, which had earned at least a point in seven straight games, got two goals from Filip Forsberg and another from Colton Sissons. Goaltender Pekka Rinne was chased in the second period.

CANUCKS 5, PANTHERS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Loui Eriksson had a goal and two assists as Vancouver dealt Florida its sixth straight loss.

Ben Hutton, Markus Granlund, Brock Boeser and Jay Beagle also scored for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Frank Vatrano scored for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo had 31 saves.

FLAMES 7, COYOTES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Giordano had two goals and an assist in his 800th career game and Calgary routed Arizona.

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals, and Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary, which has won five straight and improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10.

Jordan Oesterle scored for Arizona, which had its three-game winning streak halted.