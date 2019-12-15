Edmonton faces Dallas, seeks to end 4-game skid

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-11-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton heads into the matchup against Dallas after losing four straight games.

The Stars are 13-4-4 in Western Conference games. Dallas has converted on 16.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Oilers are 9-8-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton leads the NHL with 33 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 10.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Dallas won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 25 total points while scoring six goals and collecting 19 assists for the Stars. Alexander Radulov has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Connor McDavid has collected 57 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).