Dallas Stars play the Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (6-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-7-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 28-17-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Stars recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .923 save percentage.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .909 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.