Canes end Flames’ 7-game win streak; Isles top Sabres in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — James Reimer made 32 stops and Warren Foegele scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ended Calgary’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory over the Flames on Saturday.

It’s the second shutout of the season for Reimer, who has won five of his past six starts and improved to 7-5-0 on the season.

The 31-year-old was at his best in the first and third periods. He kept the game scoreless in the opening 20 minutes, despite Calgary holding a 12-4 edge in shots. When the Flames pressed in the third period, fueled by four power plays in the final 11 minutes, he once again stood tall.

Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina, which has points in five straight (4-0-1). The Hurricanes’ five-game road trip will continue Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Calgary lost for the first time since Geoff Ward took over from Bill Peters behind the bench. The 57-year-old had won his first six games after being named interim head coach on Nov. 29.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 2, OT

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored in overtime to lift the Islanders over Buffalo, extending New York’s home winning streak to six games.

Beauvillier scored on a breakaway at 3:04 against Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark for his 10th goal of the season. He finished off a sequence in overtime in which he accidentally got tangled up with Ullmark in the crease, then was tripped in the Sabres zone before he corralled the puck for the winning play.

The Islanders improved to 13-2-1 overall between Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this season while the Sabres had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Semyon Varmalov made 33 saves for the victory.

Jordan Eberle had snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal early in the third period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead, but Sabres captain Jack Eichel tied it with a power-play goal at 18:14 after the Sabres pulled Ullmark for an extra skater.

Eichel’s 23rd goal of the season was assisted by Rasmus Ristolainen and sent the game into overtime.

DUCKS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout after Hampus Lindholm tied the game on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period and Anaheim rallied for a win over New York.

Silfverberg also had a power-play goal for the Ducks. Erik Gudbranson also scored, and John Gibson stopped three shots in the shootout after making 29 saves through overtime.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second straight game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth consecutive game, but the Rangers ended up going 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip.

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, and the Rangers still have not won consecutive games this month.

Lindholm made it 3-all at 18:14 from the high slot just as Gibson was making his way toward the bench for the extra attacker with Brady Skjei in the box for tripping.

SENATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair had a hat trick, including a power-play goal at 1:56 of overtime, and Ottawa topped Columbus.

Duclair has 18 goals on the season, including eight in his past five games.

Connor Brown also scored for the Senators. Anders Nilsson stopped 38 shots.

Alexandre Texier had two third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime. Cam Atkinson added a first-period goal.

Elvis Merzlikins started the game, but was pulled after the first period where he allowed two goals on eight shots. Joonas Korpisalo came on in relief and allowed two goals on 19 shots.

Nilsson made a couple of fantastic saves in overtime, one on Atkinson and one on Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The Senators led 3-1 going into the third, but the Blue Jackets cut the lead to one four minutes into the third as Texier, from the slot, slid one between Nilsson’s pads.

Texier tied the game with his second of the game midway through the period.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports