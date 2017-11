Bailey scores in OT as Islanders edge skidding Flyers 4-3 (Nov 22, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Josh Bailey is piling up points and so is Islanders captain John Tavares. That’s good news for New York.

Bailey scored 32 seconds into overtime with an extra-effort assist from Tavares, giving the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Philadelphia that extended the Flyers’ losing streak to six games Wednesday night.

Bailey’s fifth goal of the season improved New York’s home record to 7-0-2. Bailey also had two assists for the Islanders, who have earned at least one point in each of their first nine home games for the first time since 1978. Nick Leddy also assisted on the winning goal.

”We played well and made a lot of great plays,” said Bailey, who has a team-high 26 points – one more than Tavares. ”It’s nice to get the recognition.”

Bailey had a career-best 56 points last season. He’s on pace to far exceed that total.

”It’s fun, but most importantly it has been about winning,” the 28-year-old forward said.

Thomas Greiss made 35 saves as New York upped its overall record to 12-7-2. Greiss is 7-2-2 this season and 5-0-1 in his last six games.

”I liked our game,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said. ”They took the early lead but I loved our response.”

Josh Ho-Sang’s goal midway through second period put the Islanders ahead 3-2, but Jakub Voracek tied it with his seventh of the season at 13:54.

Ho-Sang’s tip-in past Flyers netminder Brian Elliott at 11:05 was his second goal of the season and second in five games since being recalled from AHL Bridgeport.

Ho-Sang’s goal came after New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk tied the game with the Islanders on a two-man advantage. Boychuk finished off a passing play at 7:13 of the middle period with his third goal of the season, assisted by Bailey and Tavares.

The struggling Flyers (8-9-5) have allowed eight power-play goals in their last four games after permitting only 12 while short-handed in their previous 18 games to start the season.

”Small details get you wins and losses in this league,” said Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, who had an assist. ”I thought we played a good game. We just didn’t get to finish it.”

Taylor Leier opened the scoring for the Flyers at 6:02 of the first, netting his first of the season with assists by Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton.

Islanders rookie sensation Mathew Barzal tied the game at 1 with a power-play goal at 18:53 of the opening period, his fifth goal of the season. Barzal finished off a series of passes when he rifled the puck past Elliott. Bailey and Leddy assisted.

The 20-year-old Barzal – a first-round draft pick by the Islanders in 2015 – has 20 points overall.

”Barzie is taking off,” Weight said.

Michael Raffl put the Flyers back on top with a breakaway goal 46 seconds into the middle period. The goal was Raffl’s first in 22 games this season and came with assists for Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov.

Raffl had zero points in 21 games before scoring against Greiss.

Philadelphia hasn’t won since beating Chicago 3-1 at home on Nov. 9. The Flyers are 2-4-5 since Oct. 28 after starting the season with six wins in 11 games.

During the current six-game skid, they have lost in regulation three times, twice in overtime and once in a shootout.

”It’s about maintaining a lead and putting teams away,” coach Dave Hakstol said. ”That hasn’t been the case for us.”

NOTES: It was the first of four meetings between the teams, who play again in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. … It was the first game for the Flyers against an Eastern Conference opponent since Oct. 28. They had played 10 straight versus Western Conference teams. … The Islanders outshot Philadelphia 16-12 in the first period and 13-10 in the second. They finished with a 39-38 advantage overall. … Danick Martel, leading the AHL with 14 goals for Lehigh Valley, made his NHL debut for the Flyers. … The Islanders scratched defensemen Ryan Pulock and Thomas Hickey, and forward Alan Quine. … The Flyers scratched forwards Dale Weise and Jori Lehtera. … Flyers defenseman and former Islander Andrew MacDonald missed his 14th straight game with a leg injury.

