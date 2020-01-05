Anaheim faces Nashville on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (19-15-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-20-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Nashville.

Article continues below ...

The Ducks are 9-12-2 in conference games. Anaheim averages 11.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Predators are 11-9-3 in conference matchups. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Nashville won 6-1. Viktor Arvidsson scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has totaled 28 points. Adam Henrique has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 14 goals and has recorded 43 points. Craig Smith has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body), Matt Duchene: day to day (illness).